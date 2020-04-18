BREAKING: Abba Kyari buried in Gudu, Abuja

The remains of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who was a victim of Coronavirus pandemic have been laid to rest in Abuja.

The body of Kyari, who died on Friday in a private hospital in Lagos was interred at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.

The remains arrived at the cemetery about 11.10 am in a white casket.

The remains were lowered into the grave at about 11.20 am.

His interment took place shortly after an Islamic prayer was made for him at the Defence House, Maitama, Abuja.

Top government officials participated in the burial rites which were conducted under the supervision of the officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.