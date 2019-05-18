(BREAKING) Airport Safety: FG happy with measures taken by Enugu govt – Minister

The Honorable Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika wishes to acknowledge steps taken by the Enugu State government in a bid to improve safety at the Akanu Ibiam international Airport ( Enugu).

“We are happy to see that the Enugu state government has seen reason with the Ministry to address safety concerns raised”, the Minister said in a statement on Saturday.

“We are appreciative that in the name of safety, Enugu State Executive Council approved the immediate closure of Orie Emene Market (abattoir inclusive) to forestall any tragedy at the Airport.

We are also happy that the Council also ordered immediate removal of all illegal structures encroaching on the land of the Airport, radio mast of the state broadcasting service, and Free Trade Zone.

We, however, would be extremely comfortable if compliance with the above directives from the state government are carried out as soon as possible to give us necessary allowance to carry out repairs as well as expansion and extension of the Runway.

All these will better the lot of the Enugu Airport and improve safety a hundred fold”, the statement added.