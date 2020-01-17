BREAKING: Another building collapses in Lagos

A two-storey building has collapsed around Agarawu area of Lagos Island, Lagos State.

This was just as an uncompleted three-storey building, on Friday, earlier collapsed at 12 Alasepe Street, off Community Road, Ago Palace Way, Okota in Lagos State.

While rescue operation was still ongoing at the scene of the building collapse at Alasepe Street in Ago, Okota, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said another two-storey building had collapsed.

It was gathered that the two-storey building collapsed due to structural instability.

Oke-Osanyintolu, however, said no casualty was recorded, adding that emergency responders had stormed the scene of the collapsed building.

He said, “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that an old two-storey building collapsed as a result of lack of maintenance and structural instability.

“However, no life was lost and no injury was sustained at the scene of the incident. LRT, Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps, the Nigerian Police, LASAMBUS are responders at the scene of the incident. A recovery operation is ongoing.” – Punch.