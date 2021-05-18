BREAKING: Armed thugs attack NLC procession in Kaduna

The police and other security agents, on Tuesday, dispersed heavily armed thugs who attacked labour union leaders and members in Kaduna.

Armed with knives, sticks and stones, the thugs attacked the peaceful protesters at NEPA roundabout, Kaduna.

However, they were quickly dispersed by security personnel deployed to protect the protesters.

Meanwhile, some of the thugs were arrested.

One of the protesters, Mr Daniel John described the development as “very unfortunate”, adding that although no one was injured, they were forced to suspend the peaceful procession for the day.

We were at NEPA roundabout and about to be addressed by our chairman when the heavily armed thugs in their numbers arrived.

”They began to wield knives and sticks while others throw stones at us.

“We were lucky security personnel were with us, who engaged the thugs and manage to disperse them and arrest some of them,” he said.

Another protester, Fatima Abdulhamid, thanked the police and other security personnel for responding to the threat and overrunning the thugs.

Earlier, the NLC Chairman in the state, Mr Ayuba Suleiman said that the labour unions were committed to the principle of dialogue and social bargaining for the benefit of disengaged workers in the state.

He also alerted the general public to watch out for thugs who were allegedly recruited to disrupt the peace in order to blame the labour unions. – NAN.