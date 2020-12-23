BREAKING: ASUU suspends 9-month varsity strike

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended its nine-month old strike effective from Thursday.

The union’s president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi announced the suspension today in Abuja.

He said the decision to call off the strike was reached at a meeting of the National Executive Committee of the Union.

The strike commenced on 23 March, 2020.

Ogunyemi said NEC resolved to accept the agreement reached between ASUU and Federal Government on 22 Dec 2020.

He said NEC resolved to conditionally suspend the strike action.

He said the decision to call off the strike was based on the agreement reached between ASUU and government at a meeting on 22 December, 2020.

The agreement imposed some obligations on all sides.

“On our part, we have undertaken to go back to the classrooms, laboratories, etc to go and invest in our students and our country”, he said. – The News.