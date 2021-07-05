BREAKING: Bandits invade another Kaduna school, kidnap students

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the early hours of Monday invaded Bethel Secondary School, Maramara in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, kidnapping unspecified numbers of students.

A source told one of our correspondents that the hoodlums stormed the school premises, located in the outskirts of the metropolis, around 1:00 am, shooting indiscriminately and made away with scores of students.

One report said as many as 170 students were kidnapped.

Channels TV reported that four of the students escaped while the rest were taken away by the bandits to an unknown destination.

Mr. Daniel Muhuta, a security guard in the school recounted the attack in an interview with Daily Post: “I escaped narrowly. They came around 1.00am and started shooting. I was at the back of the school dormitory when I heard shooting and decided to pin down.”

Security personnel have reported at the boarding school, along with parents and relatives of the kidnapped students.

The college marked its 30th anniversary on 19 January.

Details later…