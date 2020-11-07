BREAKING: Biden beats Trump to emerge U.S president-elect

The president-elect was projected to have surpassed the 270 electoral vote-threshold after the AP called Pennsylvania in his favour.

US President Donald Trump did not immediately acknowledge the AP’s projection and his campaign has vowed to challenge the result, particularly in the states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan.

The Republican leader’s campaign announced plans to seek a recount in Wisconsin and filed lawsuits to suspend the vote counts in several states.

Separately, Georgia also announced a recount of votes.

Ballot counting continues in a number of key battleground states where the margins are razor thin.