BREAKING: Buhari appoints Farouk Yahaya new Chief of Army Staff

May 27, 2021 0

Major General Farouk Yahaya has been appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the new Chief of Army Staff.

Yahaya succeeds Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died last Friday in an Air Force plane crash..

Yahaya’ s appointment was announced today by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, acting Director Defence Information

Prior to his appointment, Major General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army.

He is also the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter Terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East, code named Operation HADIN KAI.

