BREAKING: Buhari approves new security measures for South-East, South-South/

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved new security measures specifically for the South-East and South-South geo-political zones of the country.

He gave approval during the security meeting he presided over at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, disclosed this to correspondents after the meeting but declined to give details.

The president also approved a memo presented by the National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Major General Babagana Monguno, on the control of drugs, which he said are enablers of Insecurity, but did not also elaborate.

However, the NSA said the meeting stressed the need to address the security challenges in the country particularly those that have arisen in the last few months.

Details later…