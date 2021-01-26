BREAKING: Buhari sacks service chiefs, appoints replacements

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the service chiefs in the country with immediate effect.

He also appointed new hands to take over the batons of piloting the security affairs of the country.

Special Adviser On Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, made this known in a tweet on Tuesday.

Adesina wrote, “PMB appoints new Service Chiefs. Maj Gen LEO Irabor, CDS (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj Gen I Attahiru, Army, Rear Adm AZ Gambo, Navy, AVM IO Amao, Air Force.

“He (Buhari) congratulates outgoing Service Chiefs on efforts to bring enduring peace to the country.”

The outgoing service chiefs are General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin (Chief of Defence Staff); Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (Chief of Army Staff); Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas (Chief of Naval Staff); and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff).

The move by the President comes after several demands by Nigerians that the President replace the service chiefs and rejig Nigeria’s military apparatus to effectively combat the security challenges confronting the nation in recent times.

Details later…