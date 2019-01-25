Breaking: Buhari suspends CJN, wears-in new Chief Justice

January 25, 2019 0

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Already Justice Tanko Mohammed from Bauchi State has been sworn-in at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja, to be on acting capacity.

