Breaking: Buhari suspends CJN, wears-in new Chief Justice

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen.
Already Justice Tanko Mohammed from Bauchi State has been sworn-in at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja, to be on acting capacity.
