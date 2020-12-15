BREAKING: CJN tests positive for COVID-19, in Dubai for treatment

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has tested positive for COVID-19.

A Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, disclosed this at the unveiling of the national headquarters of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the CJN was receiving treatment in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The CJN was conspicuously absent from Monday’s new legal year ceremony of the Supreme Court during which 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria were sworn in.

In his absence, the event was presided by the next most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour.

