BREAKING] Coronavirus: FG adds Sweden, Austria to restricted countries

Austria and Sweden have been added to the list of high-risk countries restricted from entering Nigeria over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said this at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday.

Nigeria had, on Wednesday, placed travel restrictions on entry into the county from 13 countries with high-burden of coronavirus.

The countries are China, Iran, South Korea, Germany, Italy, United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, Spain, France, and Japan.