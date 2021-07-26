BREAKING: Court adjourns Kanu’s trial to Oct 21

The trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, resumed at the Federal High Court Abuja on Monday without Kanu’s presence in court.

When the matter was called up, the prosecution counsel, M. B. Abubakar, informed the court that the matter was slated for hearing and that they were ready to continue.

Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, informed the court that there was a pending application before the court to transfer Kanu from the custody of the DSS to the correctional centre.

Justice Binta Nyako stated that the trial cannot continue in the absence of Kanu since he is not available to stand his trial.

Justice Nyako also called the DSS to produce the IPOB leader in court for trial.

The court adjourned to October 21, 2021, for continuation of hearing.

Details later…