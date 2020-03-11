BREAKING: El-Rufai appoints Sanusi chancellor of Kaduna varsity

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday, appointed the dethroned Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, as the chancellor of the Kaduna State University.
This is coming less than 24 hours after the governor appointed Sanusi into the board of its investment promotion agency.
A statement released by El-Rufai’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, said the dethroned emir succeeded the pioneer Chancellor of KASU, His Highness, Malam Tagwai Sambo, the Chief of Moro’a in southern Kaduna.
“Sanusi II succeeds the pioneer Chancellor, His Highness, Malam Tagwai Sambo, the Chief of Moro’a, who was appointed to the role in 2005.”
The statement stated further that the appointment was based on the fact that “In public life, His Highness has demonstrated a strong commitment to education.
“The appointment of the new chancellor comes at an exciting moment for KASU, which is transiting to a multicampus structure with presence across the state.
“The Governor El-Rufai has conveyed the profound appreciation of the government to HH Malam Tagwai Sambo for the long years of distinguished service to KASU and the state.
“The Kaduna State Government is grateful that HH Muhammadu Sanusi II continues to support and assist the realisation of the governance objectives of the Kaduna State Government.”