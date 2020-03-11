BREAKING: El-Rufai appoints Sanusi chancellor of Kaduna varsity

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday, appointed the dethroned Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, as the chancellor of the Kaduna State University.

This is coming less than 24 hours after the governor appointed Sanusi into the board of its investment promotion agency.

A statement released by El-Rufai’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, said the dethroned emir succeeded the pioneer Chancellor of KASU, His Highness, Malam Tagwai Sambo, the Chief of Moro’a in southern Kaduna.

The statement said, “The Kaduna State Government has named His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Chancellor of the Kaduna State University, barely 24 hours after he was made the Vice Chairman of Kaduna State Investment and Promotion Agency.

“Sanusi II succeeds the pioneer Chancellor, His Highness, Malam Tagwai Sambo, the Chief of Moro’a, who was appointed to the role in 2005.”

The statement stated further that the appointment was based on the fact that “In public life, His Highness has demonstrated a strong commitment to education.

“Kaduna State Government has no doubt that as Chancellor, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi, would provide symbolic and substantive leadership in raising the profile of KASU as an emerging centre of learning on the national and global level.

“The appointment of the new chancellor comes at an exciting moment for KASU, which is transiting to a multicampus structure with presence across the state.

“The Governor El-Rufai has conveyed the profound appreciation of the government to HH Malam Tagwai Sambo for the long years of distinguished service to KASU and the state.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai welcomes with gratitude the consent of His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi to serve as Chancellor of KASU and as Vice-Chairman of the board of KADIPA.

“The Kaduna State Government is grateful that HH Muhammadu Sanusi II continues to support and assist the realisation of the governance objectives of the Kaduna State Government.”