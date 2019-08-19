BREAKING: Fire engulfs Katangowa market in Lagos

Popular second-hand cloth market, Katangowa in Agbado/Okeodo Local Council Development Area, along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, is on fire.

Several second-hand clothes and shops have been affected by the inferno, which residents started around 3am.

Men of the state fire service located nearby and officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency have been mobilised to quench the fire.

Policemen from the Oke Odo Divisional Headquarters are also on ground to prevent the looting of unaffected shops.

