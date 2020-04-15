BREAKING: Fire guts CAC headquarters in Abuja

There is a fire outbreak at the headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The fire, according to sources, occurred on Wednesday morning at the seven-storey building located in Maitama, Abuja.

The building is located on the same street that houses other top government offices such as the National Youth Service Corps, the Nigeria Incentives Risk-Based Sharing for Agricultural Lending and the Nigeria Export Promotion Commission among others.

The Registrar-General of the CAC, Alh Garba Abubakar, confirmed the incident to The PUNCH.

He said that there was no loss of document or lives during the fire outbreak.

Abubakar said that as soon as the fire outbreak was noticed, men of the Federal Fire Service were quickly mobilised to put it out.

“There was a minor fire incident at the CAC today (Wednesday) which was quickly extinguished by the men of the fire service.

“However, there was no loss of document or lives,” he said.

Recall that it is exactly one week after the headquarters of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation was gutted by fire, there has been another