BREAKING: Gov. Ayade defects to APC

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ayade announced his decision on Thursday morning in a meeting with six APC governors who visited him at the Government House.

According to him, “Cross River needs to connect with the centre”.

Some APC governors had arrived in Calabar on Wednesday evening.

The governors who visited Ayade included Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodima, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Others were Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, Simon Lalong of Plateau state and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state.

Details later.