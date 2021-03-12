BREAKING: Gunmen abduct female students in Kaduna

An unspecified number of female students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in the Mando Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been abducted by gunmen.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday.

It was learnt that most affected were female students as their male counterparts were not taken away.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident and said an investigation is ongoing.

Also, the Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, ASP, confirmed the attack, noting that it took place last night.

This is coming less than 48 hours after the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan presented the 2020 security situation report to the state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

In that report, the commissioner had said bandits killed no fewer than 937 persons, kidnapped 1,972 persons, and rustled 7,195 cattle in the state in 2020.

