BREAKING: Gunmen in Plateau kill Gov. Ortom’s aide on security

Gunmen have killed AIG Christopher Dega (retd.), a Senior Special Assistant to Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Security.

It was gathered that the governor’s aide was killed in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The retired police officer was said to have been killed on Tuesday when he was reportedly shot several times in the chest.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Terver Akase, confirmed the death of the retired AIG.

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau, Ubah Ogaba, who confirmed his killing in a statement in Jos on Wednesday said that the former Commissioner of Police was shot dead by three gunmen at a restaurant in Bukuru, in the Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

The statement read, “The Plateau State Police Command on a sad note received an ugly report of the death of AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd).

“On 31/05/2021 at about 2030hrs, AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd) was shot dead by three yet to be identified gunmen in an isolated restaurant at Bukuru, Jos.

“From the investigation so far, it appeared that he was trailed and shot.

“He arrived at Jos from Makurdi on the same date at about 1930hrs.

“Some suspects have been arrested. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing.”