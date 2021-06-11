BREAKING: Gunmen invade Kaduna Poly, abduct lecturers, students

Gunmen invaded Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic in the Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Thursday.

The bandits attacked the school located along the Kaduna- Zaria road last night, shooting at students.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed the incident on Friday.

Aruwan noted that eight students and two lecturers were kidnapped.

He confirmed that one of the students who was shot died on the spot.

One of the students, who escaped death, said:

“It happened around 11 pm yesterday. We heard the gunshots but did not know what happened in the school because we were behind the school’s compound.”

According to him, “As of this morning, (Friday), we got information that two academic staff were abducted; one Mr Habila Nasai and Mallam Adamu Shika.

“Also, the wife and two children of Mallam Ahmed Abdullahi were kidnapped but later released this morning.

“Three unidentified students were also kidnapped. One of those kidnapped is Ahmed; he is in HND Two Statistics. Two students were shot by the gunmen, one died while the other is receiving treatment.”

The latest incident comes barely three months after bandits attacked the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

Many students were also recently kidnapped at Greenfield University in Chikun local government area of the state. – The News.