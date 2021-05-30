BREAKING: Gunmen kidnap 200 Niger State school students

One person was killed and 200 students were kidnapped when gunmen attacked Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School in Tegina in Rafi local government area of Niger State.

The town is about 11 Kilometres from Kagara town where gunmen abducted a large number of students in February 2021.

Although the proprietor of the school, Yakubu Idris, told Premium Times that the number of the students kidnapped could not be ascertained, media reports claimed about 200 students were taken away.

The gunmen, reports said, first seized the police station in Tegina before going around the town, shooting sporadically into the air.

In mid-February, gunmen in military uniforms raided Government Science College Kagara, killing one student and taking 42 others.

They included 27 schoolboys, three teachers and other relatives of school staff, officials said.

