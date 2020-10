Hoodlums on Thursday broke into the National Correctional Service Centre in Okitipupa, the headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, and forcefully released the inmates.

It was gathered that no fewer than 58 inmates were released during the attack while a vehicle was burnt.

It was also learnt that several items were destroyed on the premises of the prison.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Command of NCS, Ogundare Babatunde, confirmed the incident. – Punch.