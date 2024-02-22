A technocrat, Asue Ighodalo, has been declared the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party governorship primary election, which took place in Benin City in Edo State on Thursday.

Ighodalo defeated about nine other candidates including the Deputy Governor of the state in the election.

He polled a total vote of 577 votes to become the candidate of the PDP in the September 21 governorship election in the state.

The Chairman of the Edo PDP Primary Electoral Committee and Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State declared him as the winner of the exercise.

Details later…