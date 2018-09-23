BREAKING: INEC declares Osun guber election inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared the Osun state governorship election inconclusive.

The returning officer, Joseph Afuwape, announced this at the head office of the commission in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said the margin between Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Isiaka Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was not significant enough to declare a winner.

The PDP candidate polled 254,698 votes while the APC flagbearer had 254,345, leaving a gap of 353 votes.

Afuwape said the date for a rerun would be announced in due time.