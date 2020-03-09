BREAKING: Kano govt dethrones Emir Sanusi

The Kano State Government, led by Abdullahi Ganduje, has announced the sacking of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

The Director-General, Media and Communications, Kano State Government, Salihu Yakasai, said this on his official Twitter handle, @Dawisu, on Monday.

“The Kano State Executive Council has unanimously approved the dethronement of the Emir of Kamo Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II at a special sitting held today by the council,” he tweeted.

Sanusi ascended the throne in 2014, following the death of his granduncle Ado Bayero.

His grandfather Muhammadu Sanusi I reigned from 1953 to 1963, when he was deposed by Premier Ahmadu Bello.

His father Aminu Sanusi was Ciroma of Kano.

Prior to his ascension, Sanusi was an economist and banker.

He served as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from 2009 to 2014, when he was suspended by President Goodluck Jonathan after raising the alarm on the $20bn alleged to be missing.

The emir has been engaged in a battle with the governor since last year amid allegations that he supported the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abba Kabir-Yusuf.

The monarch has since been under investigation for alleged corruption while his emirate was split into five to whittle down his influence.