BREAKING: Kidnapped Kagara school students, teachers regain freedom

The abducted students and staff from Government Science Secondary School Kagara, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have been released, Channels TV reported on Saturday morning.

This came almost two weeks after armed gang kidnapped 42 of them from the boarding school.

A government official, who confirmed their release said the abductees are on their way to Minna, the state capital were they would be received by Governor Abubakar Bello.

The children where also released from a location close to where the fifty-three abductees were released a week ago, ChannelsTV reported.