BREAKING: Lagos discharges seven COVID-19 patients

The Lagos Government on Thursday said it has discharged seven patients from the Mainland Hospital, an infectious disease facility in Yaba area of the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu.

He had tweeted, “Good people of Lagos, I bring you awesome news from IDH, Yaba, which is as a testament to our resolve to overcome the lethal #COVID19 pandemic ravaging the world.

“Today, we discharged seven more patients who have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19.

“This brings to 39 the number of discharged patients in Lagos.

“The patients include one female and six males; three of the discharged male patients are foreign nationals — two Ukrainians and one Italian.”

As it stands, Lagos leads the toll of Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections with 145 of the overall 276 cases.

So far, Lagos has discharged 39 patients, while two patients have been evacuated; and the state had recorded three COVID-19-related deaths.