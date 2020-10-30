BREAKING: Lagos reviews curfew from 10pm to 6am

The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed on the state from 6am to 10 pm with immediate effect.

“The curfew will now be from 10 pm till 6 am,” a statement from the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso added.

The commissioner said people can now go about their business between 6am and 10pm from Friday (today).

He made this known in a statement to give an update on the curfew earlier imposed on the state from 6am to 8pm.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the breakdown of law and order, following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests.

“The curfew will now be from 10pm till 6am.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praises Lagosians for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore normalcy in our communities.

“He urges all Lagosians to go about their businesses in peace, even as they shun ‘actions that can threaten our unity’.

“The Governor advises purveyors of fake news to stop causing disaffection among Lagosians, who are well known for being peace-loving and friendly.”