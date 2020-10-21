BREAKING: Mob burns down Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s family home on Lagos Island

Irate youths on Wednesday set ablaze the family home of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Omididun Street, throwing stones at the house.

Sanwo-Olu had imposed a curfew on the state due to the #EndSARS protests. Soldiers were subsequently called in and eyewitnesses claimed seven persons, mostly youths, died in the attack.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that one of the youths holding a jerry can of petrol was seen soaking the house in petrol but was quickly stopped by residents for fear that the fire could spread uncontrollably.

Moments after, however, the youths succeeded in burning down the house.

The eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Around 7.45am, angry youths gathered around Sanwo-Olu’s family home on Omididun Street, Lagos Island, throwing stones and shattering glasses.

“One of the youths poured petrol on the building but was immediately prevented from setting it ablaze because the fire could spread and lead to loss of lives.

“However, the youths soon gathered again and burnt down the house. The fire is currently spreading but firefighters have arrived at the scene.”

It was learnt that policemen attached to the Adeniji Adele Police Station had raced to the scene in a bid to quell the violence.