[BREAKING] N3bn graft: EFCC arraigns ex-HOS, Oyo-Ita

March 23, 2020 0

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday (today) arraigned the immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winnifred Oyo-Ita, for N3bn graft.

She was arraigned before a judge at the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja.

The ex-HOS was sacked in September last year after about N600m was allegedly found in the bank account of her aide.

EFCC investigations reportedly traced about N3bn to Oyo-Ita said to be kickbacks on contracts, illegal estacodes and duty tour allowance received from the government.

Details later…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

NCDC confirms 30 COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday said 30 cases have now been confirmed in the country ...