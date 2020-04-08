BREAKING: Nigeria’s coronavirus cases rise to 276

Confirmed cases of coronavirus have increased to 276 in Nigeria after 22 new infections were reported in Lagos, Bauchi, Edo States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Wednesday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made the announcement at 09.01am via its Twitter handle.

Of the 22 new cases, it said 15 were recorded in Lagos State and four in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It also said that two new cases were reported in Bauchi State, and one in Edo State.

According to the NCDC, six deaths have been recorded so far and 44 patients discharged.

It tweeted, “Twenty-two new cases of #COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, four in the FCT, two in Bauchi, and one in Edo.

“As of 09:00 pm on 8th of April, there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 44 have been discharged with six dead.

“Currently, Lagos has recorded 145 cases, FCT- 54, Osun- 20, Oyo- 11, Edo- 12, Bauchi- eight, Akwa Ibom- five, Kaduna- five, Ogun- four, Enugu- two, Ekiti- two, Rivers- two, Benue- one, Ondo- one, Kwara- two, Delta- one and Katsina – one.”

Details later…