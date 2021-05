President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, is currently leading union members to the Kaduna State Government House.

This is after Governor Nasir El-Rufai declared the labour leader and others wanted for “economic sabotage” and attack on public infrastructure.

A large crowd, led by Wabba, is marching through Waff road in Kaduna and heading towards the government house.

Detail later.