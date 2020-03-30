BREAKING: Ogun lockdown to commence Friday – Abiodun 

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Monday, said the lockdown of the state has been shifted to Friday.

Abiodun said the state government made a request to President Muhammadu Buhari to shift the lockdown which was supposed to take place on Monday night to Friday, April 3, 2020, and has been granted.

He said the request was to prepare for the lockdown by providing food for the people.

The governor said the lockdown would now take place on Friday and would be total except those on essential services.

Detail later…