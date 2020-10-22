BREAKING: Police, Army arrive at Ikoyi prison over attempted jailbreak

Policemen and soldiers have arrived at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre in a bid to foil an attempted jailbreak.

A video by an eyewitness showed smoke billowing from parts of the centre while inmates are seen running.

It was learnt that the prison authorities had immediately notified the police and the military authorities for backup.

The eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “I can see them from my balcony at the moment. Soldiers and policemen have arrived. I saw prisoners throwing stones and I saw fire.

“A lot of the prison officials have gathered at the entrance of the prison while some of the inmates have retreated.”

Gunshots were heard emanating from the prisons.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State, Mr. Muyiwa Adejobi, said the cause of the fire could not yet be ascertained but policemen had been deployed in the prisons.

“We don’t know the cause of the fire but we are there on the ground. We have mobilised to the place. We will give details later,” he said. – Punch.