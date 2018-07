Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and men of the Nigeria Police have laid siege to the Abuja homes of President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

The security operatives arrived at the homes in the early hours of Tuesday .

Those at Saraki’s Maitama residence, however, left around 7:30am when the Senate President was said to have left the premises.

The operatives, however, are still at the Apo residence of Ekweremadu.

Details later…