BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu orders closure of Lagos markets

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the closure of all markets not selling essential commodities such as medical supplies, water, foodstuff amongst others.

The closure, which is effective Thursday, March 26, is not unconnected to efforts to curtail the community transmission of coronavirus.

As of the time of filing this report, of the 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria, 29 were reported in Lagos.

In a live press conference on Tuesday, Sanwo-Olu said, “All open markets and stores except for sellers of food and medicines, medical equipment and other essential life-saving products are directed to close from Thursday 26th, 2020 for the next 7 days.”

“It is not a total lockdown, we still want people on essential services to go about their normal activities.

“We are trying to de-centralise markets in Lagos. This is why we want to use some of our closed schools as markets, so people can buy food and medicine without going a long distance.

“It is only when you are alive that you can talk about economics and finance.”