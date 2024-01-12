BREAKING: S’Court affirms Bauchi gov’s election

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed.
The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Sadique Abubakar’s efforts at the two lower courts to unseat Mohammed were not successful.
Abubakar had alleged massive non-compliance with the Electoral Act during the poll at the two courts.
His petition at the tribunal and appeal at the appellate court were dismissed for lack of merit.
The two courts held that he did not prove his allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.
Reading the lead judgment on Friday, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa resolved all six issues against the appellant and held that the appeal was devoid of merit.
In his reaction posted on X, the governor dedicated the victory to the people of the state and his party.
“In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful, I offer all praises to Allah for our victory. This triumph belongs to the people of Bauchi State and our esteemed party, the @OfficialPDPNig
“On behalf of my family and myself, I express deep gratitude to all our stakeholders who joined us in this journey, particularly our religious and faith leaders, political associates, friends, and well-wishers. This victory reaffirms that the good work in Bauchi State must go on. #GreaterBauchi.” He wrote.
