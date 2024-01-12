BREAKING: S’Court affirms Bauchi gov’s election

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Sadique Abubakar’s efforts at the two lower courts to unseat Mohammed were not successful.

Abubakar had alleged massive non-compliance with the Electoral Act during the poll at the two courts.

His petition at the tribunal and appeal at the appellate court were dismissed for lack of merit.