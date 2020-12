BREAKING: Senate President swears in Dickson, Abiru, two others

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday swore in four senators recently elected through bye-elections in states across the country.

The new Senators include Senator Henry Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West), Senator Adetokunbo Abiru (Lagos East), Senator Cleopas Moses (Bayelsa Central) and Senator Nora Ladi Dadu’ut (Plateau South.

The Clerk to the Senate, Ibrahim El-Ladan administered the Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance on the new Senators.