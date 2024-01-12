The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu’s victory was upheld by the tribunal and Appeal Court in the state.

The kernel of the case of the Labour Party candidate in the election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, is on Sanwo-Olu’s running mate qualification.

He claimed that the deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, had renounced his citizenship as a Nigerian.

The court held that Sanwo-Olu’s deputy is a Nigerian by birth

The court added renouncation of citizenship of a citizens by birth must be registered by the Nigerian president, adding that the appellant did not provide an evidence to that effect.

The court, however, dismissed the appeal by the Labour Party Candidate for lacking in merit.

Abdulazeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, of the PDP on his part, contended that the name Sanwo-Olu submitted to INEC was different from that contained in his WAEC certificate.

The apex court while dismissing appeal described its as “academic”.

The dismissal of the appeal and that of the Labour Party means that Sanwo-Olu is the duly elected governor of Lagos state.

Details later…