BREAKING: Three die of coronavirus in Lagos

Lagos State has recorded three new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to 13.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

Before Abayomi’s announcement, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control had announced that one COVID-19 patient died in Lagos on Friday.

The NCDC made the announcement without giving details of the victim.

However, the Presidency in the early hours of Saturday announced the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, 25 days after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kyari, who has been buried at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja, was said to have died at a private facility in Ikoyi, Lagos State, where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Lagos.

The commissioner said the three patients, who died of the coronavirus-related complications, are two males and a female.

He added that they are aged 52, 63 and 67.

Abayomi said, “32 new #COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lagos on April 17, 2020. Total number of confirmed cases in Lagos now stands at 286. Sadly, Lagos has recorded 3 more deaths bringing the total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 13.

“The deceased are 2 males and 1 female aged 52, 63 and 67. Two of the dead had underlying health issues.

“The two males had no travel history or record of contact with any infected person.”