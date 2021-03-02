BREAKING: Zamfara announces release of Jangebe schoolgirls

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has announced the release of the kidnapped students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe.

The girls were abducted overnight Friday.

Via his official Twitter handle, Matawalle, who had earlier said Nigerians would be shocked at the identity of those who masterminded the kidnap said, “Alhamdulillah! It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity. This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe.”