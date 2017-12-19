Budget: Ekiti Assembly passes N96bn for 2018

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has passed the 2018 budget presented by Governor Ayodele Fayose on December 5.

Presenting the report to the assembly, the Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Jeje Samuel, said ministries, agencies and departments appeared before the committee to defend their estimates.

He added that the committee observed that the 2018 budget was geared towards expansion of internally generated revenue, completion of all ongoing projects, provision of qualitative health services, quality education and sustainability of agricultural production with a view to ensuring food security and poverty alleviation in the state.

The lawmakers also considered and approved 11 alterations to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as transmitted to the House by the National Assembly and stepped down four others.

The Speaker, Kola Oluwawole, advocated for wider consultation over the proposed amendment to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.