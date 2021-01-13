Buhari approves ambassadorial postings six months after confirmation

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the posting of ambassador-designates to Nigerian Missions abroad.

The list includes 43 career ambassadors and 52 non-career ambassadors.

This is coming six months after the envoy-designates were confirmed by the Senate.

The delayed posting of the 95 ambassadors had left the nation’s foreign missions without leadership.

Sources attributed the delay to the intense lobbying by non-career ambassadors, who are candidates of powerful politicians, including governors.

They were said to have lobbied for the Nigerian missions in the United Kingdom, the United States and other Western European countries, thus delaying the deployment of the envoys.

Announcing the postings in a statement on Tuesday, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Gabriel Aduda, said with the development, the process of requesting agreement from the prospective host countries had commenced.

The statement reads partly, “There will be an induction course for the Ambassador-designates and their spouses which will hold on a date to be announced shortly to prepare and facilitate the movement of the envoys to their respective missions.” – Punch.