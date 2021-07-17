Buhari approves N6.52bn for ranching in Katsina

The Federal Government, yesterday, approved N6.52 billion for ranch development in Katsina State.

This was made known when President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the Zobe regional water supply scheme and a 50-kilometre road project constructed by the state government at the cost of over N3.2 billion.

The Federal Government and the Katsina State Government jointly financed and completed phases 1a and 11, as well as 1b, which involved laying of pipes to Karofi, Kafin-Soli, Kankia and Charanchi areas.

The Dutsinma-Tsaskiya road in Dutsinma Council was conceived to open up and link several communities in the area.

President Buhari, who lamented the neglect of the water project by previous administrations, canvassed more partnership between states and the Federal Government to accelerate national infrastructure development.

“As you all know, the implementation of this important project that commenced in 1992 was neglected under past administrations due to lack of attention that resulted in poor funding and abandonment.

“It is, therefore, gratifying to know the positive effort the Federal Ministry of Water Resources made to salvage the project, which has led to its completion and commissioning today.

“I have also noticed the effective collaboration between the ministry and the Katsina State Government for execution of different components of the project as enshrined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered into in October, 2017 when the project was resuscitated,” he said.

He commended the effort and enjoined other states and sectors to emulate federal and state governments partnership to accelerate infrastructure development in the country.

“This administration will continue to prioritise infrastructure development including those for water supply, sanitation and hygiene towards ensuring better life for our people,” he said.

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, who announced Federal Government’s approval of N6.52 billion for ranch development in the state, disclosed that of the amount, N5 billion had already been paid into the state government’s account.

“This is the first direct intervention through the state government with regard to Federal Government’s ranch development initiative,” he said.

On the water project, Masari said it would address the water needs of the state capital and other councils of the state.

He also said measures would be put in place to ensure completion of the Phase 1b of the project, which he said, would cost over N4.9 billion.

The governor said state government had prioritised the water sector since 2015 and that it had spent N18 billion on urban water supply, with seven of the projects either completed or ongoing.

He, however, urged wealthy individuals and corporate organisations to get involved in the water sector and complement the government’s effort to address challenges in the sector.