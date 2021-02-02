Buhari approves new federal poly in Plateau

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Shendam, Plateau State.

Buhari also approved the sum of N2 billion from the resources of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund for the immediate take-off the polytechnic.

This was stated by presidential aide Bashir Ahmad who said the approval was confirmed by the Ministry of Education.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of Federal Polytechnic, Shendam, Plateau State, with an approval of N2 billion from the funding resources of TETFund for the immediate take-off, the Ministry of Education confirmed in a letter to Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau State,” Ahmad shared on his verified Twitter handle on Monday.