Buhari begins four-day official visit to Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday arrived Daura, his hometown, at the start of a four-day official visit to Katsina state. He was welcomed at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina by Governor Aminu Bello Masari, the Deputy Governor, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and the Chief Judge.

Also, the Emir, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk led district heads and traditional titleholders to receive the President at the helipad. In the course of his stay in Daura, he is expected to, among other engagements, participate in the All Progressives Party (APC) membership registration and revalidation exercise.

In a broadcast last week, President Buhari urged all good people to not only speak up but to also rise up and “get involved in the task of improving their society,” adding that, “for most citizens, their greatest weapon is their vote. Register now for your party and register when the time comes.”

Garba Shehu said the President is expected to return to Abuja on Tuesday.