Buhari celebrates Osinbajo’s competence in birthday tribute

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a birthday tribute, has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as “a reliable and dedicated deputy who is admirably competent”.

He also said the Vice-President exudes confidence and passion in the performance of his job.

President Buhari poured the encomiums on Osinbajo in a message to celebrate the Vice President on his 64th birthday Monday 8 March.

“I’m proud to have selected Osinbajo as my running mate and he has given a good account of himself since our journey began in 2015,” Buhari said.

According to the President, “the Vice President is a cool-headed gentleman who puts the interest of Nigeria above other narrow considerations.”

President Buhari also noted that “Vice President Osinbajo is an incredibly patient politician who demonstrates remarkable intellectual and mental energy in the discharge of his duties.”

He wished him many more prosperous years and Almighty God’s continued guidance.