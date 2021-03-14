Buhari confusing bandits, says sacked Ganduje’s aide

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, a former Special Adviser on Media to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Saturday, said President Muhammadu Buhari was confusing bandits and terrorists in the country with conflicting ultimatums and “stern warnings”.

Yakasai, who was sacked last month for criticising the Buhari regime and his All Progressives Congress (APC) government over the President’s inability to secure the country, stated this on Saturday.

Gunmen stormed the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Kaduna State last Friday. Security forces were said to have rescued 180 of the abductees but 39 students are still in the den of the kidnappers.

On Saturday, Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said Buhari “issued a stern warning to would-be terrorists and bandits targeting schools, saying the country will not allow the destruction of the school system”.

Reacting to the tweet by the Presidential spokesman, Yakasai wrote, “To be honest, you’re confusing these bandits/terrorists. Last week in Zamfara, you gave them two months notice, today na stern warning, which one should they take seriously Mallam Garba? If I’m a father with a kid in boarding school in the affected states, I’ll withdraw them kawai.”

Yakasai, who is the son of elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai, was last month detained by the Department of State Services for lampooning the President over the serial kidnappings and general insecurity in the land.