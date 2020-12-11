Buhari congratulates Akufo-Addo

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday night congratulated Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on his re-election for a second term in office.

Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, said Buhari also commended the people of Ghana on the successful conclusion of the presidential and parliamentary elections.

He said Buhari noted that with the right institutions and political leadership, constitutional democracy had come to stay in the West African sub-region.

The statement added that Buhari appealed to other contestants in the elections to put national interest above personal and partisan considerations and maintain the peace, while seeking resolution of grievances through established legal avenues.

The statement also said the president noted that Nigeria and Ghana share close historic and cultural ties, adding that he looks forward to working with his Ghanaian counterpart in realising shared goals that bring peace, security and prosperity to citizens of both countries in particular and the ECOWAS community in general.

Buhari wished Akufo-Addo a successful new tenure, peace and stability in his country as well as improved bilateral relations.